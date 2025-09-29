Macao named ‘Best BT-MICE City’ at TTG Travel Awards

Macao has been named Best BT-MICE City at the prestigious TTG Travel Awards 2025, held in Bangkok, Thailand. The long-running awards cover the Asia-Pacific region’s travel industry, while Macao’s prize was in its “Business Travel-Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions” category.

“This is the fourth award in the exhibition sector that Macao has received this year, and it marks the third consecutive year that Macao has won an international exhibition award,” the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (known by its Portuguese initials IPIM) said in a statement. An IPIM representative received the TGG award at a ceremony last Thursday.

Other significant travel accolades scooped by the SAR in 2025 include the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Five-Star Award and the title of Best Conventions Destination (Asia) at the 2025 M&C Asia Stella Awards.

A delegation of 12 companies – including travel agencies, convention service providers, and tourism and leisure firms – from Macao and Hengqin attended the event.

They also took part in the (IT&CMA) via a joint Macao-Hengqin Pavilion to attract more international events to the region. Organised by IPIM and the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the pavilion generated 456 business meetings and introduced participants to Macao and Hengqin’s MICE infrastructure.

Exhibitors also joined a Global MICE Collaborative Certification training session co-organised by three major industry bodies: the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), Meeting Professionals International (MPI), and the Society for Incentive Travel Executives (SITE).

According to IPIM, Macao hosted 918 exhibition events in the first half of 2025, up 29 percent year-on-year. Upcoming events include the 18th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Asia Pacific Trade Summit, the 25th Asian Congress of Surgery, the 50th Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT) Congress, and the 32nd Asia Pacific Structural Engineering & Construction Conference (APSEC).

IPIM said it would continue strengthening partnerships with global industry organisations to expand professional training and talent development.