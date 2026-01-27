Macao secures major international exhibitions forum 

Macao’s exhibition industry is enjoying a strong start to 2026, building momentum with a major hosting announcement and a significant new accolade.

The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (known by the Portuguese initials IPIM) says China Expo Forum for International Co-operation (CEFCO) will once again be held in Macao in 2027. This marks the first time any city has hosted the forum twice.

The news comes as Macao was honoured with the Most Influential Exhibition Destination Award at the 20th China Events Industry Fair, the first time the city has received this recognition.

Founded in 2005, CEFCO is considered one of the most influential annual gatherings in the global exhibition community.

The event is jointly hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), the Society of Independent Show Organisers (SISO), and the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA).

CEFCO 2026, held recently in Wuhan, brought together over 600 attendees, including exhibition organisers, corporate executives, experts, and industry leaders from more than 20 countries and regions. During the event, Li Qingshuang, Vice President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, met with the Macao delegation.

The CEFCO organisers cited Macao’s unique exhibition market strengths as the reason it was chosen over several other competing cities for the 2027 event. IPIM President Che Weng Keong thanked the organisers for recognising Macao’s track record of hosting events.