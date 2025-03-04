IPIM makes its first Middle Eastern trip to promote investment in Macao 

The Macao government has stepped up its efforts to attract more tourism and MICE investment from the Middle East with a trip to the region for representatives of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (known by its Portuguese initials IPIM).

Taking place between 24 and 28 February, the trip, which has been described as IPIM’s “inaugural foray” into the Middle East, saw the representatives visiting Dubai, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates, and the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

Over the course of four days, the IPIM delegates participated in a number of events, including two promotion and networking seminars staged by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

During these meetings, the representatives had the opportunity to speak to interested parties, encouraging them to invest in Macao and consider staging MICE events in the SAR and Hengqin.

These events appear to have opened up more opportunities, with a government statement quoting a Saudi Arabian business owner who said the discussions with IPIM greatly broadened their understanding of Macao’s MICE sector, and that they planned to “organise buyers to participate in conventions and exhibitions in Macao.”

The IPIM delegation also learned about the local MICE industry and discussed possible MICE cooperation with the organiser of Gulfood Expo – one of the world’s largest food and beverage exhibitions – during their visits to Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre and the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Macao has long sought to develop the Middle Eastern market, especially following the lifting of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in early 2023. The MGTO ventured into the region between 25 and 27 February to promote Macao’s MICE sector and tourism products. It also has plans to travel to Dubai in May for the Arabian Travel Market – the biggest tourism gathering in the Middle East.

A handbook for Muslim travellers intending to visit Macao was also launched during the visit. According to the MGTO, the guide features tourist information and food and beverage recommendations, and is currently available in English and Arabic, but will be translated into Chinese, Bahasa Malaysia and Bahasa Indonesia.

The MGTO has also made efforts to encourage the Middle Eastern carrier Emirates to launch a direct route between Dubai and Macao, Jornal Va Kio reports.

Currently, the Middle East remains a very small source of visitors for Macao. However, travellers from the Muslim-majority countries of Indonesia and Malaysia account for a sizeable chunk of the city’s overseas visitors, ranking third and sixth among the major international markets, as of December 2024.