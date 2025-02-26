Emirates is staging a pilot recruitment roadshow in Macao for the first time

Emirates is organising three pilot recruitment roadshow sessions at the St. Regis Macao in early March, according to a statement published yesterday by the Dubai-based airline.

The roadshows are scheduled to take place at 1 pm and 6 pm on 6 March, and 10 am on 7 March, and are being held in response to the airline’s expansion.

Interested parties may sign up for the roadshow via the airline’s career website. Information that will be covered during the event include the airline’s recruitment procedure, vacancies, training, career development and employee benefits.

The air service provider said experienced pilots can take on a number of roles including direct entry captains, accelerated command, first officers type rated and first officers non-type rated.

[See more: Macao’s airport aims for 12 percent passenger growth in 2025]

The upcoming roadshows mark the first time that Emirates has held such an event in Macao, although the company also has similar events planned in Spain and Portugal in March.

“Emirates is on a bold growth trajectory, and we look forward to welcoming pilots from Macao to come onboard our airline,” said the senior vice president fleet of Emirates, Brian Tyrrell.

While the Emirates program is aimed at experienced candidates, Air Macau has been offering a Macau Local Cadet Pilot programme since 2016, which serves as a gateway into the aviation sector for local residents.

Emirates currently does not operate direct flights to Macao. However, the head of the Macao Government Tourism Board, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes encouraged the Middle Eastern carrier to consider developing a direct route between Dubai and Macao during a visit to the UAE earlier this month, according to Jornal Va Kio.