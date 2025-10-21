Macao to host major economic and trade expos this week

Three key events are set to take place concurrently from 22 to 25 October 2025 at the Venetian’s Cotai Expo: the 2nd China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (C-PLPEX), the 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (MIF), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2025 (MFE).

Organisers say these events aim to foster cross-industry collaboration and attract investment, with a focus on accelerating growth in sectors such as life sciences and technology.

Officials announced highlights of the event arrangements at a press conference held yesterday. The opening ceremony will feature the signing of major strategic agreements by leading enterprises. Over the four-day period, more than 80 exchange and co-operation activities are planned, including themed matching sessions, multi-venue events in Macao and Hengqin, promotion seminars, co-operation signings, guided community tours, market visits, and livestream shopping sessions. As of 20 October, over 330 business matching sessions had been pre-arranged.

The three events will span three halls with nine thematic zones across nearly 30,000 square metres. Featured exhibition zones and pavilions include the Agricultural Industry Chain Zone, New Energy Zone, and Blue Economy Zone at C-PLPEX; the Robotics Industry Zone and Macao Big Health Brand Global Promotion Pavilion at the MIF; and the Macao Bread Festival and the Macao International Coffee Festival Zone at MFE.

This year’s C-PLPEX will see a record 320 exhibitors from Portuguese-speaking countries, a 23 percent increase from its inaugural edition. Over 1,100 enterprises from nearly 30 countries and regions will showcase products and projects, including publicly listed firms and industry leaders such as Pop Mart International Group Limited, Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd., UBTECH Robotics Corp Ltd., Tmall Global, Port of Sines, and Prio Energy.

Guangzhou, the MIF partner city, will present a pavilion featuring enterprises in artificial intelligence, biomedicine, advanced manufacturing, intangible cultural heritage, and Lingnan-style cuisine. The Hengqin Pavilion will host over 40 leading companies focusing on scientific and technological research, high-end manufacturing, traditional Chinese medicine, cultural tourism and commerce and trade, and financial technology.

More than 40 new products aligned with Macao’s four emerging industries will be unveiled this week, while a number of sports-related exhibits will go on show, including and the first-ever exhibition in Macao of the classic jersey and memorabilia of Brazilian football legend Pelé. In addition, to mark the 30th MIF, over 30,000 premium gifts worth more than 850,000 patacas will be given away on-site.

The events will be open to trade visitors on 22 October and to the public with free admission from 23 to 25 October. Shuttle buses will be available.

This article was drafted by AI before being reviewed by an editor.