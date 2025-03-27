Menu
Macao’s foreign trade grew in February 

The city’s merchandise exports grew by almost 30 percent in February, while its imports increased by 5.5 percent
  • Macao’s exports to Hong Kong surged by around 24 percent between January and February, in contrast to mainland China, where numbers fell by 3.8 percent

27 Mar 2025
Exports in January and February came to a total of 2.37 billion patacas (US$295 million), an increase of 13.8 percent year-on-year – Photo by Siwakorn1933

27 Mar 2025

Macao’s merchandise exports and imports in February hit a total of 1.25 billion patacas (US$155 million) and 9.13 billion patacas (US$1.13 billion) respectively, according to the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC). 

When compared to last February, the current export and import figures represent a growth of 29.7 percent and 5.5 percent. Overall, the trade deficit this February amounted to 7.88 billion patacas (US$981 million). 

By product, diamonds and jewellery were Macao’s chief exports in February, hitting a value of 310 million patacas (US$38 million), an increase of 42.2 percent over the previous year. This was followed by watches, as well as machines, apparatus and parts whose totals hit 149.5 million patacas (US$18.61 million, up 27.2 percent) and 152.7 million patacas (US$19 million, up 61.5 percent) respectively. 

Looking at imports in February, food and beverage products came in first place, with their value hitting 1.66 billion patacas (US$206 million), a jump of 30.4 percent year-on-year. In second place were clothing and shoe products, which had a total of 976 million patacas (US$121 million, down 5.5 percent), and gold and jewellery products, which recorded a figure of 822 million patacas (US$102 million, down 9.8 percent). 

Cumulatively speaking, the export level in January and February came to a total of 2.37 billion patacas (US$295 million), an increase of 13.8 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, imports in the initial two months of 2025 totalled 19.88 billion patacas (US$2.47 billion), a drop of 5 percent in comparison to the same period last year. 

[See more: A high-level delegation travelled to Europe in March]

In terms of destination, much of Macao’s merchandise exports during the first two months of this year went to Hong Kong, with the total value hitting 1.84 billion patacas (US$229 million), an increase of 24.2 percent year-on-year. 

Exports to the European Union (EU) also grew by 2.3 percent over the previous year, totalling 40.2 million patacas (US$5 million)

By contrast, mainland China and US export numbers fell by 3.8 percent and 4.8 percent, dipping to 117 million patacas (US$14.5 million) and 33 million patacas (US$4.1 million). 

As for the import of goods in January and February, the values for the mainland slipped by 1.1 percent year-on-year to 5.87 billion patacas (US$731 million).

This period also saw imports from Hong Kong, the EU, Switzerland and the US falling to 1.11 billion patacas (US$138 million, down 22.3 percent), 6.26 billion patacas (US$779 million, down 8.4 percent), 1.15 billion patacas (US$143 million, down 7.1 percent) and 992.9 million (US$123 million, down 21 percent) respectively. 

Japan was the only key trading partner whose imports did not see a decline in Macao in the first two months of this year, with its cumulative value reaching 1.35 billion patacas (US$168 million), an increase of 10.1 percent year-on-year. 

