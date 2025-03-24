A high-level Macao delegation travelled to Europe in March

Tai Kin Ip, Macao’s secretary for economy and finance, headed a trade delegation to Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Monaco earlier this month, seeking to strengthen existing ties and explore new opportunities for collaboration, according to a statement from Tai’s office.

The delegation attended this year’s Mobile World Congress on 3 March in Barcelona and met with its organiser, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association, to discuss potential avenues for cooperation. It also met with the Chinese consul-general in Barcelona, Meng Yuhong, to get a broader understanding of opportunities for Macao in the country.

The group next went to Lisbon and spent three days meeting with top officials at Banco de Portugal, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Education, Science and Innovation, as well as visiting a number of universities.

Talks revolved around deepening cooperation in technology, economy, and trade between Macao and Portugal, and how Macao’s role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries could be better leveraged.

The delegation attended an inauguration ceremony for the China-Portugal Joint Laboratory on Artificial Intelligence and Public Health Technologies (jointly established by tertiary institutions from Macao, Guangzhou and Portugal), and witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Macau University of Science and Technology and the NOVA University Lisbon, to strengthen research collaboration and personnel exchanges.

On 7 March, in Brussels, the delegation met with Ambassador Cai Run, Head of the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU), to discuss enhancing cooperation between Macao and the EU. At the meeting, both sides agreed to convene the 24th EU-Macao Joint Committee Meeting later this year.

In Monaco, the delegation attended a reception held by Skål International Monaco (a tourism association) that brought local leaders in tourism, finance and technology together. Speaking at the event, Tai noted that Monaco and Macao are both renowned tourist destinations with similar historical, cultural and tourism characteristics (Monaco is also a gambling hub with its own famous Grand Prix).

Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes also spoke, introducing the latest developments in Macao’s tourism sector.

“Through this visit, the delegation strengthened the communication with Europe’s high-tech sector, expanding the room for international cooperation in Europe and beyond for Macao,” read the statement from Tai’s office

“This is of significant importance for Macao’s pursuit of appropriate economic diversification and the deepening of international cooperation and exchanges.”