Macao’s 5-star hotel room rate falls for the eighth straight month 

The average daily price of a 5-star hotel room in Macao last month came to a total of 1,581.8 patacas (US$197), down by 9.7 percent when compared to the 1,751.3 patacas (US$218) registered in February 2024. That’s according to data from the Macau Hotel Association that was cited by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

The latest figure marks the eighth consecutive month that Macao’s 5-star hotel room rate has been in decline. The downward trend began in July 2024, which saw room prices for 5-star properties dropping by 4.4 percent year-on-year, from 1,623.1 patacas (US$202) in 2023 to 1,552.4 patacas (US$193) in 2024.

Other types of hotels also witnessed a drop in their prices this February. The room rate of 4-star accommodation averaged 1,171.7 patacas (US$145), falling 4.4 percent against the 1,225.4 patacas (US$152) from February 2024. Meanwhile, 3-star properties experienced a year-on-year decrease of 8.4 percent, plummeting from 1,054.9 patacas (US$131) to 966.7 patacas (US$120) last month.

When analysed as a whole, the prices of the various starred hotels averaged 1,408 patacas (US$175) in February, dipping by 8.8 percent year-on-year.

In terms of the occupancy rate, however, February saw increases among all types of hotels, with 5-star hotels recording a figure of 95.2 percent, a growth of 4.3 percent in comparison to the same period last year.

Similarly, the occupancy rate of 4-star and 3-star hotels hit 90.7 percent and 98.1 percent, representing an increase of 5.3 percent and 7.6 percent year-on-year.

The overall trends remain much the same when the data from January and February are lumped together, with the average hotel room rate (1,408.1 patacas or US$175) dropping 3.9 percent year-on-year, and the occupancy rate averaging 94.6 percent, a growth of 4.4 percent.

During this two month period, 5-star hotels also witnessed their average room rate falling by 6.2 percent to 1,566 patacas. In contrast, the prices for 4 star and 3 star properties grew by 3.8 percent (1,193 patacas or US$148) and 1.2 percent (999.6 patacas or US$124).

The ebb and flow of the prices and occupancy rates of Macao’s 5-star hotels are significant, as properties of this category account for a large proportion of the guest rooms offered by the local industry. Government data shows that 24,300 out of 43,204 hotel rooms recorded in Macao this January are considered 5-star accommodation.

Currently, the Macao Hotel Association consists of 47 members, including 26 5-star hotels, 14 4-star hotels and 7 3-star hotels. Most originate from the city’s casino-resorts, which include Galaxy Macau, Grand Lisboa, MGM Macau, Wynn, Sands and Studio City.