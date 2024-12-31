Macao’s hotels were almost 90 percent full in November

Macao’s average hotel occupancy rate in November stood at 89.7 percent – an increase of 6.6 percentage points compared to the same month last year.

The total number of guests dropped by 2.5 percent to 1,174,000, with their average length of stay remaining virtually unchanged at 1.7 nights, according to the latest figures from the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC).

Five-star hotels performed the best, recording 7.3 percentage point growth to reach 90.9 percent occupancy. Occupancy rates at four-star (89.5 percent) and three-star hotels (86.1 percent) properties showed respective growth of 8 percentage points and 3.8 percentage points.

Of the total number of guests, only 111,000 were international. However, their numbers increased by 15.7 percent year on year.

The highest number of foreign guests was recorded from South Korea at 29,000 – a surge of more than 44 percent compared to November 2023. The second highest figure came from Malaysia at 10,000 – a 15.5 percent increase.

For the first eleven months of 2024, the average hotel occupancy rate climbed by 5 percentage points year-on-year to 86.1 percent. The total number of guests grew by 8.1 percent year-on-year to 13,242,000.