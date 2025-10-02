Macao’s average hotel occupancy rate rises slightly in August 

Hotels in Macao recorded an average occupancy rate of almost 93 percent in August, a rise of 1.5 percent year-on-year, according to the Statistics and Census Service.

Five and four star hotels saw their occupancy levels hit 95.7 percent (+2.2 percent) and 88.2 percent (+1.6 percent). By contrast, the occupancy figures for three and two star establishments dipped year-on-year, with their rates standing at 89.9 percent (-0.9 percent) and 92.6 percent (-1 percent).

In total, 1.3 million guests stayed in Macao’s hotels in August, up by 3 percent in comparison to the same month last year.

Mainland Chinese visitors accounted for around 76 percent (991,000) of this figure, a jump of 2.4 percent year-on-year. In contrast, Hong Kong guests fell by 0.3 percent to 152,900, while those from Macao dropped by 11.8 percent to 37,500.

Meanwhile, foreign tourists represented roughly 6 percent (87,000) of the hotel guests in August, up by 20.3 percent year-on-year. South Korean visitors made up a substantial 32 percent (28,000) of the total, with their numbers increasing by 6 percent in comparison to the same period last year.

Among the various foreign countries, Thailand recorded the highest growth, with its number of guests in August totalling 8,300, a surge of 158 percent year-on-year. This was followed by Japan’s 9,600 guests (+58.2 percent), Singapore’s 4,700 (+36.2 percent), Malaysia’s 4,600 (+29.2 percent) and Australia’s 1,800 (+25.4 percent).

On average, visitors stayed in a Macao hotel for 1.6 nights in August. Local residents had the highest length of stay, with an average of 2.6 days. In close second were Singaporeans’ 2.4 days, followed by the 2.3 days from Australians and Indonesians, and 2.2 days from Thais.

Overall, around 9.79 million people occupied SAR hotels during the first eight months of 2025, an increase of 0.1 percent year-on-year. As of August, the territory had 147 hotels that offered approximately 45,200 rooms.

With mainland China’s 8-day long National Day Golden Week kicking off yesterday, Macao’s hotel sector is expected to reap the benefits.

Speaking to local media on Monday, the head of the Macau Hoteliers Association, Cheung Kin Chung, forecast the SAR’s hotel occupancy rate to surpass 90 percent during this period.

“Hotel bookings for 3, 4 and 5 October have been relatively active during the National Day break,” Cheung said. “Visitors are generally making hotel reservations for 2 to 3 nights, which suggests they are spending an even longer period of time in Macao.”