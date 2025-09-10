Premium mass wagers at Macao’s casinos climb despite player decline, survey finds

Macao’s premium mass gaming market has continued to show resilience so far this month, with total wagers rising 3 per cent year-on-year to HK$12.3 million (US$1.58 million). That’s according to Citigroup’s latest survey, which was reported by gaming industry media.

The increase came despite an 18 per cent drop in the number of premium mass players observed, down to 500 from 610 in September 2024. Analysts George Choi and Timothy Chau attributed the decline to seasonal effects. However, the average wager per player surged 27 per cent year-on-year, to HK$24,550 (US$3,150). “We believe this is a sign suggesting a recovery,” the analysts wrote.

So-called whales – players betting HK$100,000 (US$12,850) or more per hand – were out in force, with Choi and Chau spotting 27 of them during their latest monthly table survey. That was up from 21 in the same period of last year.

[See more: Analysts forecast a second-half surge in Macao’s gross gaming revenue]

A standout “player of the month” was observed at the Venetian High Limit Area, wagering HK$2 million (US$257,000) at a reserved table. It was the fifth time in the past six months that the player of the month’s wager exceeded HK$1 million (US$128,500) and the analysts described the wager as “encouraging” in what’s typically a slow month.

Sands China topped the premium mass rankings with a 35 per cent market share of wagers, boosted by the HK$2 million whale and five additional whales betting between HK$100,000 and HK$170,000. Galaxy Entertainment Group came in second with 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, MGM’s recent promotions – such as Rolex Daytona watch lucky draws for side bets of HK$5,000 (US$642) or more – were described as cost-effective ways to defend or expand market share without significantly pressuring margins.