Macao’s hotel occupancy rates rise even as total guest numbers fall

The average occupancy rate of Macao’s hotel rooms in the first quarter of 2025 was 90.1 percent – a 5.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Statistics and Census Service.

However, the number of overnight guests decreased by 5.4 percent year-on-year to 3,574,000. The discrepancy is explained by the number of available guest rooms in hotel establishments decreasing by 5.8 percent year-on-year to 44,000. The average length of stay of overnight visitors also remained at just 1.7 nights, suggesting that the SAR continues to struggle to provide reasons for travellers to extend their trips.

As to source markets, guests from the Chinese mainland made up the vast majority at 2,721,000 – a decrease of 3.4 percent compared to last year.

Only a fraction of guests are from international markets, making up 292,000 of the overall figure – but the figure is an 8.1 percent year-on-year increase.



Among them, those from the Republic of Korea (92,000), Japan (26,000), Malaysia (22,000) and Indonesia (17,000) went up by 16.1 percent, 9.8 percent, 14.7 percent and 31.2 percent respectively. Those from Thailand (17,000), India (13,000) and the US (13,000) fell by 9.2 percent, 5 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the rates for 5-star (93.2 percent), 4-star (84.5 percent) and 3-star hotels (86.6 percent) showed respective growth of 6.1 percentage points, 3.4 percentage points and 5.5 percentage points.

For the month of March, the average hotel room occupancy rate climbed by 5.1 percent year-on-year to 88.8 percent. However, the total number of guests dropped by 2.7 percent to 1,203,000. Their average length of stay was 1.6 nights – the same figure that was recorded in March 2024.

There were 9.86 million visitors to Macao in the first quarter of this year, a rise of 11.1 percent, according to the latest figures. The main growth was not in overnight travellers but in same-day visitors, who increased by 21.5 percent to 5.82 million.