Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Emperor Entertainment posts revenue slump in final quarter before casino shutdown

With gambling now off the table, the former satellite casino operator says it’s planning alternative entertainment offerings for the Grand Emperor Hotel
  • The group’s last quarter with gaming operations still running saw a 21.5 percent year-on-year revenue drop

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

28 Nov 2025
Emperor Entertainment posts revenue slump in final quarter before casino shutdown
Emperor Entertainment posts revenue slump in final quarter before casino shutdown
Emperor Entertainment’s gaming revenue fell steeply, down 29.7 percent

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

28 Nov 2025

UPDATED: 28 Nov 2025, 8:33 am

Former satellite casino operator Emperor Entertainment reported a sharp drop in third-quarter revenue, in what was the final quarter of operations for its satellite casino located within the Grand Emperor Hotel and managed under SJM’s concession.

The group posted revenue of HK$335.6 million (US$43.15 million) between July and September, a 21.5 percent decrease from HK$407.9 (US$52.44 million) million a year earlier, according to financial results released on Wednesday. 

Gaming revenue alone fell even more steeply, down 29.7 percent from HK$253 million (US$32.53 million) in the third quarter of 2024 to HK$177.9 million (US$22.87 million) this year. Revenue from hotels and leasing apartments in Macao and Hong Kong made a modest gain, however. 

[See more: Some casinos are lowering table limits to attract former satellite players: Citi]

Despite the overall revenue contraction, the group’s net loss narrowed substantially to HK$73.1 million (US$9.4 million), compared with HK$225.7 million (US$29.02 million) in the same period last year. This was attributed to “substantial decrease in the fair value loss on investment properties,” which plunged from HK$263.9 million (US$33.9 million) in 2024 to just HK$68.8 million (US$8.8 million).

Emperor’s satellite casino ceased operations on 30 October as part of citywide restructuring of satellite venues. Under current rules, all satellite operations must either close or be integrated into their respective concessionaires by the end of December.

Looking ahead, the company said it was “actively planning other entertainment and amusement facilities” to broaden the Grand Emperor Hotel’s future revenue base. It noted that it remained “optimistic” about Macao’s tourism potential – citing government policies and expanding global transport links – and said it would “continue enhancing its service offerings to capture the business opportunities.”

UPDATED: 28 Nov 2025, 8:33 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend