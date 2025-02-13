Macao’s airport aims for 12 percent passenger growth in 2025

The city’s airport is aiming to grow its passenger volume in 2025 by 12 percent compared to last year, anticipating a throughput of 8.5 million travellers. The goal was outlined yesterday by Simon Chan, chairman of the Macau International Airport Company (known by its Portuguese initials CAM).

In remarks that were reported in Macau Post Daily, Chan said he expected cargo to increase from 108,107 tonnes in 2024 to 113,000 tonnes this year, or a growth of 4.5 percent.

He also said that the Hengqin Upstream Cargo Terminal project would launch in the first quarter of this year and be completed in 2026. The terminal will be constructed on a 66,700-square-metre plot of land in Hengqin.

[See more: Airport passenger numbers rebound, but remain below pre-pandemic levels]

The head of the board of directors at CAM, Ma Iao Hang, meanwhile added that the company’s total revenue for 2024 is estimated to have reached 1.47 billion patacas (US$183.2 million). The sum is a 5.1 percent increase on revenue from 2023 and represents 81 percent of the revenue recorded in pre-pandemic 2019.

Company officials also told reporters that talks were being held with AirAsia, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Turkish Airlines to establish new routes to Macao, with a special focus on regular charter flights from the Middle East.

A project is also underway to allow use of facial recognition technology at the airport, allowing eligible local residents to pass through immigration channels without presenting documents, officials said.