Dragon Boat Festival sees tourism boom

Macao welcomed 303,575 visitors during the first two days of the Dragon Boat Festival (also known as the Tung Ng Festival), which fell on 31 May and 1 June, according to Public Security Police data cited in multiple media reports.

The total was reportedly a 17.1 percent rise on last year’s figures for the same period. In 2024, a total of 342,861 visitor arrivals were registered across the holiday, which spans three days in mainland China.

The Border Gate was the busiest port of entry, handling 139,851 visitor arrivals on Saturday and Sunday.

The second-busiest boundary checkpoint was the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge crossing, handling 56,185 visitor arrivals, followed by the crossing at Hengqin which recorded 51,690 arrivals.

The festival falls on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month and is marked by dragon boat racing – now a major annual sporting event in Macao and recognised as part of the SAR’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The final day of the 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races took place at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre on Sunday, welcoming teams from as far away as Egypt.