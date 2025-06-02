China Nanhai Jiujiang dominates the Macao International Invitation Dragon Boat Race

China Nanhai Jiujiang emerged as the dominant force on the final day of the 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races, held on 31 May at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. The team secured victories in both the Open and Women’s categories of the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500 metres), setting new event records in both.

In the Open Category Grand Final, China Nanhai Jiujiang finished with a time of 1:48.673, setting a new record. The Macao, China Selection Team came in second at 1:50.514, and the Hong Kong, China Team placed third at 1:53.227.

China Nanhai Jiujiang also won the Women’s Category Grand Final with a record-breaking time of 1:58.156. The Thailand National Team finished second at 1:59.341, followed by the Hong Kong, China Team in third at 2:06.250.

In the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m), Thailand National Sports University took first place with a time of 1:54.881. Foshan University came second at 1:56.578, and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, finished third at 1:57.457.

Teams that did not qualify for the Grand Final competed in various other divisions. In the Open Category Final B, Dong Rong Dragon Boat Team won. Melco won Final C, and Shunde Xingtan Natives Association of Macau won Final D. In the Women’s Category Final B, SJM Golden Lotus came first. Leong Weng Kei of Macao Polytechnic University won the Best Drummer award, and Sin Peng Keong of Dong Rong Dragon Boat Team won Best Steersman.

The event featured several officiating guests including Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai; Zheng Xincong, director of the Liaison Office; and Mr. Liu Xianfa, commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The races were co-organised by the Sports Bureau and SJM resorts, among other entities.

This article was drafted by AI before being reviewed by an editor.