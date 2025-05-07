Ng Wai Han has been appointed as the new head of Macao’s gaming regulator

Macao has a new leader at the helm of its Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DICJ). Ng Wai Han has been appointed as the director of the regulatory body for a one-year term, effective immediately, and is the bureau’s first female director.

The appointment was officially announced today in the government’s Boletim Oficial (Número 19, II Série).

Ng brings a wealth of experience in public service to the role. Her career includes a lengthy tenure at the Labour Affairs Bureau, where she held various senior positions from 1999 to 2017, including serving as acting deputy director.

She later served as deputy director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau before being appointed its head in September 2023.

Educated at Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou, Ng holds a bachelor of laws and a master’s degree in criminal law. Her legal background, combined with her extensive administrative experience, is seen as valuable for overseeing Macao’s gaming industry.

The appointment was made by Tai Kin Ip, the secretary for economy and finance. The official notice cited Ng Wai Han’s “professional competence and aptitude” as key reasons for her selection.

