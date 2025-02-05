Macao’s gambling regulator names a new deputy director

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DICJ) has confirmed that Lei Seak Chio, a veteran of labour affairs, will serve as its new deputy director from 10 February, GGR Asia reports.

One of the organisation’s two deputy director roles became vacant after Lei’s predecessor was named acting director of the gambling regulator.

The one-year appointment was announced on Monday, via an official dispatch signed by Tai Kin Yip, Macao’s secretary for economy and finance. The communique cited Lei’s “professional competence and aptitude.”

Lei has been serving as the Labour Affairs Bureau’s chief of occupational health and safety, a position he has held since 2023. He has been with the bureau since 2005.

The DICJ’s leadership changes have been sparked by the departure of former director, Adriano Marques Ho, who was recently sworn into a new role as director-general of the Macau Customs Service

Former deputy director Lio Chi Chong then became the gambling watchdog’s acting director (a permanent director has not yet been finalised). DICJ’s second deputy director position, meanwhile, remains occupied by Chui Hou Ian.