New interim director of gaming watchdog named

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DICJ) has a new acting director, according to a notice published in Macao’s Official Gazette on Wednesday and dated 26 December.

Lio Chi Chong fills the shoes of the watchdog’s former head, Adriano Marques Ho, who was sworn in as director-general of Macau Customs Service last month. Previously, Lio had been the DICJ’s deputy director.

Multiple media outlets have reported that the appointment was made at the behest of Tai Kin Yi, the finance secretary, who was himself sworn into that role on 20 December, along with other key figures in Macao’s new government.

[See more: Ho Iat Seng: Macao is no longer primarily a gambling city]

Lio has degrees in electrical engineering and law. He joined DICJ in 2020 as a senior technician and was promoted to deputy director in 2021.

His previous roles include a decade as an investigator with Macao’s Judiciary Police, and a stint as a supervisor at the Office for Personal Data Protection.

Lio’s move up the ladder leaves one of the two deputy director positions at the DICJ vacant. The remaining deputy is Chui Hou Ian, who was appointed in 2023.