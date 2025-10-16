IMF downgrades Macao’s economic outlook amid global shifts

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has adjusted its economic growth forecast for Macao, reducing its 2025 GDP projection to 2.6 per cent from the earlier 3.6 per cent.

This revised estimate falls below the Macau Economic Association’s more optimistic prediction of 4.5 per cent GDP growth for the current year.

Macao’s economy experienced a 2.8 per cent year-on-year growth during the first half of this year. Looking ahead to 2026, the IMF’s October World Economic Outlook anticipates a slightly improved performance with a 2.8 per cent expansion, though this also represents a downgrade from the previous forecast of 3.5 per cent.

Inflation in the city is expected to remain below 1 per cent, with consumer prices now projected to rise by just 0.5 per cent this year, a decrease from the 0.9 per cent figure mentioned in the earlier report.

In contrast, the neighbouring Hong Kong SAR is expected to see a 2.4 per cent growth this year, a modest improvement from its previous 1.5 per cent projection, placing it slightly below Macao’s revised forecast.

Prospects for mainland China have also brightened, with its GDP growth forecast revised upwards to 4.8 per cent from 4 per cent.

