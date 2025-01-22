Macao’s citywide consumption campaign generated 1.1 billion patacas in spending

A citywide consumption campaign, which ran from 30 September to 29 December, generated 1.1 billion patacas in spending from shoppers in Macao, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSEDT).

Some 22,000 local businesses participated in the initiative, which saw the government hand out approximately 227 million patacas’ worth of discount vouchers. Residents could earn these e-coupons on compatible digital wallet apps during weekdays and use them at participating stores on the weekends.

The campaign was designed to encourage residents to spend locally, instead of travelling to the mainland for shopping and dining on their days off.

DSEDT data shows that roughly 60 percent of participating businesses were retailers, while food and beverage establishments accounted for around 31 percent of the total, with assorted service providers making up the rest.

Almost 70 percent of businesses and 65 percent of residents believed that the consumption drive helped to increase the weekly frequency and amount of spending. However, when asked by local media whether or not the government was considering a follow up to the campaign, the head of the DSEDT, Yau Yun Wah, remained noncommittal.

A closing ceremony and lucky draw were held yesterday at the Macao Chamber of Commerce headquarters to mark the conclusion of the campaign.

The raffle featured prizes that were collectively worth more than 1.68 million patacas, and included cash handouts of 30,000 patacas, as well as e-coupons. The 499 winners will be contacted via telephone, with names due to be published online tomorrow.

The citywide consumption campaign was part of the SAR government’s efforts to boost spending in local stores and restaurants, which have seen a downturn in sales due to competition from nearby mainland cities, where prices are cheaper.