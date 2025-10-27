Menu
Macao's CPI edges up slightly in September, driven by food and housing costs

Macao’s Composite Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a year-on-year increase of 0.47 percent in September, with costs for food, takeaway, and rentals contributing to the climb
  • The average Composite CPI for the first nine months of 2025 also grew by 0.22 percent year-on-year, with recreation and culture prices also increasing

27 Oct 2025
The price index of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 0.56 percent year-on-year, according to the latest data

UPDATED: 27 Oct 2025, 12:49 pm

The latest figures from Macao’s Statistics and Census Service show that the Composite Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September rose by 0.47 percent year-on-year and 0.1 percent month-on-month. 

For the 12 months ending September this year, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.24 percent from the previous period (October 2023 to September 2024).

The price index of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 0.56 percent year-on-year owing to rising charges for eating out and takeaway meals, while the price index of housing and fuels grew by 0.37 percent on account of higher home rentals. 

[See more: IMF downgrades Macao’s economic outlook amid global shifts]

The price index for recreation, sport and culture (+2.81%) saw a notable year-on-year increase, while the price indices of information and communication (-2.94%) and clothing and footwear (-1.43%) dropped. 

In the third quarter of 2025, the average Composite CPI rose by 0.29 percent year-on-year. In comparison with the second quarter, the average Composite CPI went up by 0.23 percent.

The average Composite CPI for the first nine months of 2025 grew by 0.22 percent year-on-year, figures show.

