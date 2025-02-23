Macao’s consumer price index saw a slight increase in January

Macao’s composite consumer price index (CPI) forJanuary rose 0.57 percent year-on-year and 0.17 percent month-on-month, according to the latest figures from the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC).

One area that saw “notable growth” compared with January 2024 was recreation, sport and culture, the price index of which was up 5.36 percent. Miscellaneous goods and services (defined by the DSEC as embracing everything from personal care products to insurance and jewellery) were up by 2.68 percent, while health was up by 1.1 percent.

The price indices of information and communication, clothing and footwear and transport dropped by 2.84 percent, 2.22 percent and 1.23 percent, respectively, year-on-year.

Compared with December 2024, “rising charges for eating out and takeaway, as well as higher prices of fresh fish, seafood and fruits” saw the price index for food and non-alcoholic beverages jump by 0.55 percent, the DSEC said.

For the 12 months ending January 2025, the average CPI grew by 0.7 percent when compared with the previous period.

There were relatively large increases in the price indices of education (up 3.17 percent), miscellaneous goods and services (up 2.58 percent), recreation, sport and culture (up 2.19 percent) and health (up 2.14 percent). The index of transport, meanwhile, fell by 3.01 percent.