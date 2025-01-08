Macao’s latest consumer confidence survey sends mixed signals  

Macao’s overall consumer confidence index during the fourth quarter of 2024 increased slightly – rising 2.54 percent over the previous quarter’s 100.39 points. That’s according to research published yesterday by the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST).

The index is based on a scale of 0 to 200, with 0 representing “no confidence” and 200 signalling “full confidence.” The overall score is determined by considering six sub-indices, with the university finding that there was growth in four of these determinants but a decrease in two.

Sub-indices that grew included confidence in commodity prices, which totalled 100.35 points, a growth of 6.83 percent against the third quarter of 2024. Confidence in housing acquisition, living standards and employment also grew, with their totals hitting 97.86 points (+6.55 percent), 108.53 points (+1.08 percent) and 104.18 points (+0.68 percent) respectively.

The determinants that fell included confidence in stock investment and, importantly, the local economy, which had fourth quarter results of 96.31 points (-2.20 percent) and 103.87 points (-3.13 percent) respectively.

In its analysis of the results, MUST said the mixed results reflected the differences in consumer expectations across the various categories.

“The decline in confidence towards the local economy requires special attention,” the researchers said. “It suggests we should pay more attention to the potential risks and challenges.”

With respect to the growth of the world economy during the fourth quarter of last year, MUST said that there were signs of the momentum weakening. In addition, major economies were becoming increasingly divided.

The Chinese economy continued to remain stable, although the researchers pointed out that the nation still needed to deal with multiple difficulties, including insufficient domestic demand.