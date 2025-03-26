Portuguese wine tastings and more at IPIM products fair

The two-day Encontro Sales and Portuguese-speaking Countries Products Experience Campaign will be held on 28 and 29 March, organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (known by its Portuguese initials IPIM).

The event’s aim is to promote the products and culture of lusophone nations, according to IPIM’s website. It will also introduce more locals and tourists to the Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform – an exhibition centre in the Macao Peninsula.

Highlights of the campaign will be an introduction to wines of the Portuguese-speaking world and a wine tasting course, a handicraft workshop and a culinary show. Pre-registrations are required for the wine course and crafts workshop.

A promotion will take place while stocks last, where an on-site spend of 300 patacas entitles you to an award-winning bottle from a list of highly recommended wines for just 1 pataca, IPIM said.

Other items on the agenda include guided tours of the pavilion, the chance to interact with IPIM’s mascot, Pou Kong Ieng, and table football.

The campaign overlaps with a visit from the Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, who will be in Macao on Friday following four days in the mainland. It will run from 10 am to 6 pm on Friday and Saturday, in Basement Level 1 of the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.