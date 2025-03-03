Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel of Portugal is to make his first official visit to Macao and the Chinese mainland next month.

According to TDM, Rangel’s office said that while in Macao he would be meeting Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, members of the Portuguese community, and Alexandre Leitão, the Portuguese consul-general.

In Beijing, Rangel is expected to hold talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

TDM said that Rangel would also be returning to Macao later this year with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in advance of Day of Portugal celebrations.

Lisbon and Beijing maintain cordial ties, with the two countries marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year.

In an interview to commemorate the occasion, Paulo Jorge Nascimento, the Portuguese ambassador, told the Global Times that increased Chinese investment in Portugal over the past 15 years had been “a very good experience for both Chinese and Portuguese companies involved.”

He drew particular attention to the clean energy sector, saying “We sincerely believe that green development can be a win-win cooperation for both Chinese and Portuguese companies, as it is the case in other sectors where Chinese and Portuguese companies are closely working together.”

In October last year, Beijing announced that Portuguese nationals would be allowed to travel to China visa free, drawing praise from Macao’s Portuguese community.