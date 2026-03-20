Guangzhou fair season showcases GBA’s manufacturing and design muscle

Guangdong is rolling into one of its busiest trade fair seasons, with Guangzhou and neighbouring cities using March’s show calendar to spotlight the Greater Bay Area’s strength in advanced manufacturing, furniture and lighting design.​

At the heavy‑industry end of the spectrum, attention is already turning to ITES China – the Shenzhen International Industrial Manufacturing Technology and Equipment Exhibition – which runs from 31 March to 3 April at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

Organisers describe the show as a one‑stop sourcing platform for advanced manufacturing, with 160,000 square metres of CNC machine tools, industrial robots, automation solutions and precision components from more than 1,500 domestic and international brands. More than 100 global and China product debuts are scheduled, targeting fast‑growing application areas such as semiconductors, new energy vehicles, AI servers, medical devices and aerospace, supported by over 80 technical forums on component machining and process innovation.

Closer to Guangzhou’s urban core, the 57th China International Furniture Fair (CIFF Guangzhou) is under way until 21 March at the China Import and Export Fair Complex and the Poly World Trade Center in Pazhou.

[See more: Canton Fair gears up for April start]

Billed under the theme “Connect to the New”, the fair is split into three zones – Pioneer, Sustainability and Global Connect – covering home furniture, office and commercial space, and equipment and materials. Thousands of established and emerging brands are using the event to launch new product lines and test international buyers’ appetite for greener materials, modular designs and smart‑home integrations.​

Rounding out the March line‑up is the China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair, also running until 21 March in Zhongshan’s Guzhen Town, long known as China’s “lighting capital.” The fair offers one main exhibition hall plus eight specialised lighting malls across town, for a combined exhibition area of more than 1.5 million square metres.

Some 3,600 brands are showcasing products across the entire lighting value chain, with a particular focus on specialised and innovative solutions such as IoT lighting systems, new‑energy applications, plant lighting and off‑grid products for emerging markets.