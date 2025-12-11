Menu
Coffee and other goods from Portuguese-speaking countries promoted in Guangzhou

The three-day ‘Let’s Hang Out’ bazaar is showcasing more than 200 products from Lusophone countries and Macao and has 9,000 prizes up for grabs this weekend
  • Free workshops, cultural performances and steep discounts aim to draw Guangzhou crowds to the event at Grandview Mall

12 Dec 2025
Shoppers in Guangzhou will be treated to coffee from lusophone nations at the Grandview Mall this weekend

12 Dec 2025

Guangzhou began hosting the latest edition of “Let’s Hang Out – Lusophone and Macao Products Bazaar” today, bringing 26 Macao SMEs and more than 200 products from Portuguese-speaking countries to the North Square of Grandview Mall for the weekend.

Organised by Macao’s Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, the three-day roadshow follows a successful staging in Hengqin and is part of a wider push to promote Macao as a bridge between China and the Lusophone world.

The bazaar will feature a broad mix of goods, from coffee, beverages and canned foods to accessories, home fragrances and cultural-creative items. Several exhibitors plan to introduce new products, while selected lines will be sold at deep discounts, with some items priced as low as 1 yuan in limited quantities.

[See more: Taipa Market’s new food, cultural and creative zone soft opens]

Shoppers will also be able to join a large-scale lucky draw, with more than 9,000 prizes on offer. Souvenirs featuring “Pou Kong Ieng” – the event’s mascot – as well as vouchers from participating companies, are among the giveaways for visitors who spend above a set amount. Visitors who post photos on-site and follow specific steps will be eligible for an instant gift.

The event will include free workshops and live performances for attendees. Sessions on cocktail creation, hand-brewed coffee and coffee-bean crafts will be open to the public, with advance registration available via an online link

Guangzhou’s “Let’s Hang Out” runs from 2 pm to 9 pm between 12 and 14 December, and is free to attend. More information is available on IPIM’s website.

