Coffee and other goods from Portuguese-speaking countries promoted in Guangzhou

Guangzhou began hosting the latest edition of “Let’s Hang Out – Lusophone and Macao Products Bazaar” today, bringing 26 Macao SMEs and more than 200 products from Portuguese-speaking countries to the North Square of Grandview Mall for the weekend.

Organised by Macao’s Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, the three-day roadshow follows a successful staging in Hengqin and is part of a wider push to promote Macao as a bridge between China and the Lusophone world.

The bazaar will feature a broad mix of goods, from coffee, beverages and canned foods to accessories, home fragrances and cultural-creative items. Several exhibitors plan to introduce new products, while selected lines will be sold at deep discounts, with some items priced as low as 1 yuan in limited quantities.

[See more: Taipa Market’s new food, cultural and creative zone soft opens]

Shoppers will also be able to join a large-scale lucky draw, with more than 9,000 prizes on offer. Souvenirs featuring “Pou Kong Ieng” – the event’s mascot – as well as vouchers from participating companies, are among the giveaways for visitors who spend above a set amount. Visitors who post photos on-site and follow specific steps will be eligible for an instant gift.

The event will include free workshops and live performances for attendees. Sessions on cocktail creation, hand-brewed coffee and coffee-bean crafts will be open to the public, with advance registration available via an online link.

Guangzhou’s “Let’s Hang Out” runs from 2 pm to 9 pm between 12 and 14 December, and is free to attend. More information is available on IPIM’s website.