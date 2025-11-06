Galaxy Entertainment Group reports strong third-quarter results 

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has announced a robust third quarter for 2025, with group net revenue increasing 14 percent year-on-year to HK$12.2 billion (US$1.56 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also rising 14 percent to HK$3.3 billion (US$424.3 million). The disclosure was made in a regulatory filing to the Hong Kong bourse signed by GEG chairman Francis Lui Yiu Tung.

Lui highlighted two key events that impacted gross gaming revenue (GGR) during the quarter: the seasonal September slowdown due to visitors deferring trips to October’s “golden week” holiday, and Typhoon Ragasa, which mandated a 33-hour casino closure and deterred potential visitors.

Nonetheless, GEG’s balance sheet remains strong, with total cash and liquid investments at HK$36.8 billion (US$4.73 billion) and a net position of HK$34.8 billion (US$4.47 billion) after HK$2 billion (US$257.2 million) in debt. This financial strength allows the company to return capital to shareholders through dividends, fund its development pipeline, and pursue international expansion, said Lui. An interim dividend of HK$0.70 (US$0.09) per share was paid in October, reflecting confidence in Macao’s long-term outlook and the company’s future.

The company continues to support the Macao government’s goal of developing the city into a performing arts hub. In the third quarter, GEG hosted multiple entertainment events, including concerts by Eason Chan and a performance by Chinese-American comedian Jimmy O. Yang. For the first nine months of 2025, approximately 260 entertainment, sports, arts, culture, and MICE events were held, contributing to a 41 percent year-on-year increase in foot traffic at Galaxy Macau.

Significant investments were made in technology over the past 18 months, including smart tables, data consolidation, and enhanced data analytics, aimed at better understanding customers and providing superior service. These investments have already shown economic benefits, Lui said.

The ultra-luxury Capella at Galaxy Macau and Horizon Plus, which had exclusive previews, have meanwhile been well-received, with most facilities now open. Additional enhancements, including a signature restaurant, are expected to be fully open by early next year. Phase 4 development – featuring new high-end hotel brands, a 5,000-seat theatre, F&B, retail, non-gaming amenities, landscaping, a water resort deck, and a casino – is targeted for completion in 2027.