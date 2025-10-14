Ted Chan steps down as Galaxy Entertainment Group’s CFO

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has announced that Ted Chan will step down from his position of chief financial officer and leave the company on 22 November, citing a wish to pursue personal interests. He will be replaced in the role by Thomas Arasi.

Francis Lui, GEG’s chairman, said Chan “played a key leadership role with the management team in consolidating the company’s position as the market leader in the industry. I personally wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Chan joined GEG in 2018 as chief operating officer in Japan. He was then appointed CFO in March 2023.

Chan said: “I am grateful for the opportunities, challenges and experiences in GEG over the past 7 years. The journey has been both professionally rewarding and personally enriching. I would like to express my deep gratitude for everyone who has been part of it.”

Chan’s successor Arasi meanwhile, has over 35 years of corporate experience across multiple industries, including financial services and hospitality, 16 of them with integrated resorts. He has worked in North America, Japan, Singapore and the Philippines.

Lui said that he was “confident that under Tom’s leadership we will continue to have an exceptionally strong finance function to support the group’s business performance and strategic growth. Tom will work with Ted to ensure a seamless handover, transition and leadership continuity.”