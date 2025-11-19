Entrepreneurs gather in Macao for EO International Metro Festival

The Entrepreneurs Organization’s International Metro Festival is bringing together nearly 100 business leaders from across Asia – spanning Tokyo to Beijing to Mongolia – at Studio City Macau for a two-day conference that concludes this afternoon.

A keynote panel led by David McCann, president of EO Greater Bay Area Metropolitan and CEO of AOP Capital, highlighted recent shifts in the region’s economic landscape yesterday. “The money is flowing in the region… we’re seeing a lot of Chinese nationals coming in to set up Hong Kong presence,” he noted.

Artificial intelligence has dominated discussions, with panellists demonstrating how AI-driven services can slash operational costs by up to 85 percent. A Metro Chapter Roundtable explored how businesses are preparing for a changing global environment shaped by AI and tariffs, whilst other sessions identified promising sectors including electric vehicles, medical devices, robotics and renewable energy.

The programme featured diverse perspectives on business strategy. Studio City senior executive Alidad Tash explored how casinos balance risk and opportunity, revealing how the industry influences consumer behaviour and maximises profitability. Former investment banker Neil Orvay delivered a workshop on persuasion psychology, whilst Damian Browne – the first person to row solo from New York to Galway, Ireland, without knowing how to swim – drew parallels between his Atlantic crossing and entrepreneurial resilience. “Purpose and meaning is what sets the ceiling for how far you can push,” he said.

The conference also addressed gender diversity in business. Ashley Dudarenok of EO Greater Bay Area Metropolitan said her chapter aimed to double women’s participation within two years – an initiative particularly timely given that yesterday marked Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, celebrated annually at the United Nations and worldwide to honour female business leaders. She described the doubling goal as “ambitious, but simple”.



EO is a global network of nearly 20,000 business owners across more than 220 chapters in 61 countries and regions. The organisation supports members’ growth through connecting their business and personal lives.

Beyond the boardroom, the festival has embraced Macao’s unique character with a casino-themed gala dinner, whilst today’s optional activities offer immersive experiences – from Portuguese wine tastings and whisky journeys to an exclusive backstage tour of the acclaimed House of Dancing Water show.