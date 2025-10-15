Macao to host 18th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention

The 18th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention will be held in Macao from 2 to 5 November at the Venetian.

The event is being hosted by Macao Chamber of Commerce and will feature panel discussions on a variety of business-related topics, networking opportunities with Chinese entrepreneurs from around the world, an exhibition showcasing the latest products and services from various industries, and cultural events and activities showcasing the best of Macao and Chinese culture.

Among the sessions at this year’s event are “The Future of Greater Bay Area: Collaborative Development on new Quality Productive Forces,” “Innovative Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine in the Age of Modern Healthcare” and “Technology and Modern Finance: Convergence of Innovation and Opportunities,” as well as “The Journey of Young Chinese Entrepreneurs.”

Delegates will meanwhile be offered tours of Hengqin and local cultural attractions, as well as the chance to participate in a charity golf tournament at the Macau Golf & Country Club.

A business matching session will also take place on the third day of the convention.

According to the organisers, the World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention was first conceptualised and organised by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry in 1991 to provide a forum for overseas Chinese entrepreneurs to enhance economic cooperation and promote better understanding among overseas Chinese entrepreneurs and business communities worldwide.