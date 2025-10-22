Wynn Macau hosts clash between snooker legends Zhao and O’Sullivan

Wynn Macau is bringing snooker fans a treat on 31 October with an exhibition match between two snooker greats, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Zhao Xintong. The event, called “King of Snooker vs. 2025 World Champion,” will take place at the Wynn Macau Grand Ballroom.

Read on to learn more about the two snooker stars, how this event fits into Macao’s bigger vision for sports and tourism, and where you can grab tickets.

Who will compete at Wynn Macau’s snooker legends event?

Zhao Xintong acknowledges the audience after winning the semifinal match against Ronnie O’Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan, with seven World Championship titles under his belt, is one of snooker’s all-time best. Known for his quick play and technical brilliance, O’Sullivan has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. After dominating the sport for years, he remains one of the most exciting and unpredictable players to watch.

Zhao Xintong, the 2025 World Champion, is the sport’s new star. In one of snooker’s most memorable moments, he defeated his idol O’Sullivan 17-7 in the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship, a victory that sent him to the final and made history for Chinese snooker.

The last time the two met in competition, Zhao stunned O’Sullivan with an attacking display that sealed the win with a session to spare – a result that fans still talk about. Now, they meet again in Macao, not as rivals chasing titles, but as two players showcasing their talent in front of fans from around the region.

Where to buy tickets for Wynn Macau’s snooker match?

Tickets for the event are now on sale, with prices starting at 580 patacas for general admission and 880 patacas for premium seating. Macao residents and members of Wynn Insider and Wynn Rewards can enjoy a 25 percent discount.

You can grab your tickets at Wynn’s official website, Damai, Wynn Macau Concierge at Wynn Tower, or at the Wynn Palace Concierge at the South Atrium Lobby.

O’Sullivan plays a shot during the semifinal match against Xintong

A boost for Macao’s sports and tourism

The exhibition is part of Macao’s “1+4” diversification strategy, which aims to shift the economy from being solely focused on gambling and tourism to incorporating other industries like life sciences, high-tech sectors, financial technology, and the staging of high-profile events.

By hosting fixtures like this one, Wynn is helping to bring more international attention to Macao, mixing sports with tourism and giving people a reason to visit.

Catch the “King of Snooker vs. 2025 World Champion” match on 31 October and see two snooker legends go head-to-head in what promises to be an exciting night of snooker.