WTT Champions Macao 2025: Wang Chuqin and Zhu Yuling reach the quarterfinals

The WTT Champions Macao 2025 saw an action-packed day at the Macao East Asian Games Dome yesterday, with China’s Wang Chuqin and local favourite Zhu Yuling advancing to the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, the Round of 32 wrapped up with standout performances. China’s Xue Fei stunned Japan’s world number three Tomokazu Harimoto in straight games (11-8, 11-8, 11-9). Teammate Chen Yuanyu edged Egypt’s Omar Assar 3-2, while South Korea’s Jang Woojin beat Sweden’s Anton Kallberg 3-1.

In the women’s draw, Chen Yi of China, Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem, and Germany’s Ying Han all progressed.

Yesterday evening saw the first Round of 16 matches. Zhu Yuling delighted home fans with a 3-0 win over Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi, while Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico shocked China’s Wang Yidi in a five-game thriller.

In the men’s games, Wang Chuqin recovered from an opening game loss to defeat Denmark’s Jonathan Groth 3-1. Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei and Germany’s Benedikt Duda also booked their places in the last eight.

The tournament continues today with more high-profile clashes, including Sun Yingsha against Bernadette Szőcs, Wang Manyu facing Hina Hayata, and Kuai Man meeting Mima Ito. For updates, visit wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or worldtabletennis.com, and follow “Macao Major Sporting Events” on Facebook.