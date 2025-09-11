WTT Champions Macao 2025: Four Chinese table tennis stars into last 16

China made its presence felt early at WTT Champions Macao 2025, with table tennis stars Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong and Kuai Man all advancing to the women’s singles Round of 16 on Day 2 at the East Asian Games Dome.

World No. 1 Sun Yingsha showed her class in a 3-1 win over Wales’ Anna Hursey, recovering from a second-game slip to finish strong (11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 11-4). Rising talent Kuai Man also impressed, rallying past South Korea’s Joo Cheonhui 3-1. Chen Xingtong needed just three games to sweep past the USA’s Lily Zhang, while Wang Manyu progressed after Chinese Taipei’s Cheng I-Ching was forced to withdraw injured.

The men’s draw saw its share of drama. Germany’s Patrick Franziska edged China’s Xiang Peng in a five-game thriller, while South Korea’s Oh Junsung survived another nail-biter against Japan’s Shunsuke Togami to book a spot with top seed Lin Shidong. Germany’s Dang Qiu looked sharp in his 3-0 victory over American Kanak Jha.

Day 3 brings a packed schedule, with the final Round of 32 ties still to come before the Round of 16 kicks off. Fans can look forward to Chen Yuanyu taking on Egypt’s Omar Assar, Xue Fei facing Japanese star Tomokazu Harimoto, and Anton Kallberg meeting South Korea’s Jang Woojin. On the women’s side, matches include Chen Yi vs Kim Nayoung, Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem vs Minhyung Jee, and Britt Eerland vs veteran defender Ying Han.

Later in the day, marquee Round of 16 matchups will light up the Dome with Macao’s own Zhu Yuling against Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi, Wang Chuqin against Denmark’s Jonathan Groth, and Wang Yidi against Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz.

