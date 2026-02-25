Macao to host Volleyball Nations League Women’s Finals this July

Macao will host the women’s finals for the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) from 22 to 26 July at the East Asian Games Dome this year.

The preliminary phase of the 2026 women’s competition will begin on 3 June, with pools staged across Brazil, Canada, China, Japan, the Philippines, Serbia, Turkey, and Hong Kong before the action culminates in Macao. The women’s finals will feature the seven highest-ranked teams from the preliminary phase.

Meanwhile, Ningbo has been selected to host the men’s finals from 29 July to 2 August, marking the first time China will stage both finals.

[See more: Gu Ailing and Wang Xindi lead China to five golds at Milano-Cortina 2026]

Macao has hosted VNL matches more recently, with the Galaxy Arena welcoming preliminary round fixtures in 2024. Brazil emerged as the best performing team that year, winning each of its four games in Macao.

Last year’s women’s VNL Finals were held in Łódź, Poland, where Italy claimed the title with a 3-1 victory over Brazil.

As of the time of writing, tickets for the 2026 finals are not available for purchase yet.