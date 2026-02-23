Gu Ailing and Wang Xindi lead China to five golds at Milano-Cortina 2026

China concluded the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics with a record overseas performance, finishing with 15 medals – five gold, four silver and six bronze – its strongest result outside a home Winter Games.

The final medals came in the closing days of competition, with Wang Xindi winning gold in men’s freestyle skiing aerials and Gu Ailing successfully defending her Olympic title in women’s freeski halfpipe.

The 15-medal haul underlined continued progress across freestyle skiing, snowboarding and speed skating since Beijing 2022.

Wang Xindi wins aerials gold

Gold medalist Wang Xindi (centre) of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the freestyle skiing men’s aerials at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games on 20 February 2026 – Photo by Xinhua/Wu Huiwo

Wang Xindi delivered one of China’s key late breakthroughs, winning gold in the men’s freestyle skiing aerials final with 132.60 points in the super final.

The 28-year-old secured top spot with a clean and decisive final jump, finishing ahead of Switzerland’s Noe Roth, who took silver, while Li Tianma secured bronze with 123.93 points in a strong Chinese showing.

The aerials title formed part of China’s five-gold total at the 2026 Winter Olympics, providing momentum heading into the final day of competition.

Gu Ailing defends halfpipe crown

China’s silver medalist Li Fanghui (left) and gold medalist Gu Ailing (centre) and bronze medalist Zoe Atkin of Britain pose during the awarding ceremony for freestyle skiing women’s freeski halfpipe at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games on 22 February 2026 – Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang

On the final competition day, Gu added China’s last gold medal of the Games in women’s freeski halfpipe at Livigno Snow Park. The 22-year-old posted a winning score of 94.75 to retain the Olympic title she first claimed in Beijing four years ago.

The victory capped a three-medal campaign in Italy for Gu, who also secured silver medals in slopestyle and big air. Across two Olympic Games, she now holds six medals, maintaining a podium finish in all her Olympic starts.

China also celebrated a one-two result in the halfpipe, with Li Fanghui taking silver behind Gu, further highlighting the nation’s depth in freestyle skiing.

Su Yiming leads at the closing ceremony

Su Yiming, flag bearer of the delegation of China, parades during the closing ceremony of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Verona Olympic Arena in Verona on 22 February 2026 – Photo by Xinhua/Xue Yuge

As the Games came to a close at the historic Verona Arena, snowboarder Su Yiming carried the national flag during the closing ceremony.

Su, who earlier won gold in men’s snowboard slopestyle and bronze in men’s snowboard big air, was chosen to lead the Chinese delegation in recognition of his performance and growing profile within the sport.

With the Olympic flame extinguished in Verona, China leaves Milano-Cortina 2026 with renewed confidence ahead of the next Winter Olympic cycle.