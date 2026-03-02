Menu
WTT Singapore Smash: Sun Yingsha wins third title, Wang Chuqin claims men’s crown

Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin win singles titles at the 2026 WTT Singapore Smash, completing a Chinese sweep at the Kallang
  • Sun Yingsha beats Wang Manyu 4-2 while Wang Chuqin defeats Lin Yun-ju 4-0 in the WTT Singapore Smash finals

02 Mar 2026
Men’s singles champion Wang Chuqin (left) poses for a photo with women’s singles champion Sun Yingsha at the World Table Tennis (WW) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on 1 March 2026 – Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua

02 Mar 2026

UPDATED: 02 Mar 2026, 12:30 pm

China’s world No 1 Sun Yingsha defeated Wang Manyu 4-2 to capture her third women’s singles title at the 2026 WTT Singapore Smash on Sunday, while compatriot Wang Chuqin secured the men’s crown with a straight-games victory over Lin Yun-ju.

[See more: Who is Sun Yingsha? The rise of China’s world no.1 table tennis star]

The Grand Smash tournament, held at the Kallang in Singapore, is one of the most prestigious events on the World Table Tennis (WTT) calendar.

Sun edges Wang Manyu in six-game final

Sun won 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 6-11, 12-10, 11-9 in a 70-minute final against second-ranked Wang Manyu.

After taking the first two games, Sun saw Wang respond to level the match at 2-2. The decisive moment came in the fifth game when Wang held three game points, but Sun reeled off five consecutive points to take it 12-10 and move ahead 3-2. She then closed out the sixth game to secure the title.

[See more: Macao table tennis star Zhu Yuling says her comeback was ‘driven by love and unfinished business’]

The victory earned Sun her third Singapore Smash crown and the winner’s prize of US$100,000.

Earlier, Sun defeated teammate Chen Yi 4-1 in the semifinals, while Wang Manyu beat Germany’s Sabine Winter by the same score to set up the all-Chinese final.

Wang Chuqin dominates men’s final

In the men’s singles final, Wang Chuqin defeated Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-ju 11-3, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 to claim the championship.

The world no. 1 controlled the match from the outset, racing through the opening game and maintaining pressure throughout. Lin, playing in his first Grand Smash final, briefly threatened in the middle games, but Wang responded with decisive runs to close out each set.

Wang reached the final after defeating France’s Felix Lebrun 4-1 in the semifinals, recovering from the loss of the opening game.

[See more: Hong Kong’s Wong Chun-ting and Doo Hoi-kem end mixed doubles drought with Doha table tennis triumph]

Following his victory, Wang said recent improvements in his physical condition, mentality and technical execution had helped him maintain consistency throughout the tournament.

The Singapore results reinforce China’s continued strength on the WTT circuit, with both reigning world no. 1 players lifting singles titles at one of the sport’s flagship events.

