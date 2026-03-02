WTT Singapore Smash: Sun Yingsha wins third title, Wang Chuqin claims men’s crown

China’s world No 1 Sun Yingsha defeated Wang Manyu 4-2 to capture her third women’s singles title at the 2026 WTT Singapore Smash on Sunday, while compatriot Wang Chuqin secured the men’s crown with a straight-games victory over Lin Yun-ju.

The Grand Smash tournament, held at the Kallang in Singapore, is one of the most prestigious events on the World Table Tennis (WTT) calendar.

Sun edges Wang Manyu in six-game final

Sun won 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 6-11, 12-10, 11-9 in a 70-minute final against second-ranked Wang Manyu.

After taking the first two games, Sun saw Wang respond to level the match at 2-2. The decisive moment came in the fifth game when Wang held three game points, but Sun reeled off five consecutive points to take it 12-10 and move ahead 3-2. She then closed out the sixth game to secure the title.

The victory earned Sun her third Singapore Smash crown and the winner’s prize of US$100,000.

Earlier, Sun defeated teammate Chen Yi 4-1 in the semifinals, while Wang Manyu beat Germany’s Sabine Winter by the same score to set up the all-Chinese final.

Wang Chuqin dominates men’s final

In the men’s singles final, Wang Chuqin defeated Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-ju 11-3, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 to claim the championship.

The world no. 1 controlled the match from the outset, racing through the opening game and maintaining pressure throughout. Lin, playing in his first Grand Smash final, briefly threatened in the middle games, but Wang responded with decisive runs to close out each set.

Wang reached the final after defeating France’s Felix Lebrun 4-1 in the semifinals, recovering from the loss of the opening game.

Following his victory, Wang said recent improvements in his physical condition, mentality and technical execution had helped him maintain consistency throughout the tournament.

The Singapore results reinforce China’s continued strength on the WTT circuit, with both reigning world no. 1 players lifting singles titles at one of the sport’s flagship events.