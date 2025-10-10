The SJM Macao Open 2025 has finalised its player lineup

The final roster for the SJM Macao Open 2025 has been confirmed. Golfing legends and rising stars will battle it out from 16 to 19 October at the Macau Golf & Country Club for a total prize purse of US$1 million.

The field includes defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan, from Thailand; former world number one Lee Westwood and his son Samuel Westwood, from the UK; South Korea’s two-time PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im; reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit winner John Catlin, from the US; and Chinese number one Li Haotong.

The event is free to watch though attendees should register in advance – with each registrant entitled to four complimentary tickets.

Regional players include Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho, a gold medalist at the 2023 Asian Games, and local golfer Kelvin Si Ngai. Chinese veterans Zhang Lianwei and Liang Wenchong will also participate alongside rising stars from the recent qualifier tournament.

This year’s four-day tournament will see spectators able to track golfers in real time via an interactive map in an Asian Tour first.

The SJM Macao Open is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Macau Golf Association. This year marks the 22nd edition of the professional golf championship, which is jointly organised by the Sports Bureau and SJM.