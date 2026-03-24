Shenzhen to host China’s first FIS-certified indoor alpine skiing event

Shenzhen is set to host China’s first indoor alpine skiing event certified by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) from 23 to 24 April, marking a milestone for winter sports development in the country, according to local media.

The FIS Huafa Hot Snow Miracle Cup – Asian Indoor Alpine Skiing Championships will take place in the city’s Bao’an district, featuring men’s and women’s slalom competitions for athletes aged 16 to 21.

Sanctioned by FIS, the event will allow competitors to earn ranking points that contribute to qualification pathways for higher-level international competitions, including the Winter Olympic Games.

The Shenzhen indoor skiing event will take place at Huafa Ice and Snow World, a roughly 100,000-square-metre indoor ski facility widely described as the world’s largest. The venue includes five slopes, with a vertical drop of about 83 metres and a longest run exceeding 440 metres. It maintains sub-zero conditions year-round to support competition in southern China’s subtropical climate.

The facility has received FIS certification for competition-level slopes, making it among a limited number of indoor venues in Asia capable of hosting international-level alpine events.

The championship is expected to attract top young skiers from across Asia and beyond, while providing an opportunity for athletes in the region to compete for FIS points without travelling to Europe or North America.

Skiers hit the slopes at Shenzhen Qianhai Ice and Snow World, a 100,000-sq-metre indoor facility in the Greater Bay Area

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The event also reflects China’s broader push to develop its “ice and snow economy” following the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, with growing investment in indoor ski infrastructure enabling year-round participation while supporting competition and athlete development.

Shenzhen’s role as host highlights the importance of the Greater Bay Area, as winter sports continue to expand into new markets across southern China.