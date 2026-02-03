Shenzhen Bluesox win inaugural Chinese Professional Baseball Spring League title

Shenzhen Bluesox claimed the inaugural Chinese Professional Baseball (CPB) Spring League title after defeating the Shanghai Dragons 2-1 in the best-of-three championship series.

The championship was decided in a tense Game 3, where Wu Qirui’s two-out RBI single in the seventh inning broke a 3-3 tie and lifted Shenzhen to a 4-3 victory. According to team reports, closer Enrique Burgos pitched a clean ninth inning, securing the first CPB title.

Wu, who was later named MVP of the Spring League, said the award reflected a collective effort. “This award is a recognition of my efforts, and it also motivates me to give my all in everything I do moving forward,” Wu said. “This MVP belongs to the entire team.”

Wu finished the championship series with a .444 on-base percentage and led the league with 15 RBIs during the month-long season. Shenzhen topped the regular-season standings with a 10-5 record, while Shanghai finished second at 9-6.

Shenzhen head coach Ray Chang praised his players after the championship win. “So proud of them. They did such a great job,” Chang said. “Everybody was tired. Everybody had sore bodies, sore arms, but they did a great job and found a way to close it out.”

The Spring League marked the debut of China’s new professional baseball competition, with the league confirming that both Spring and Summer tournaments will continue through 2027 before a full home-and-away format is introduced.