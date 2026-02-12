Ning Zhongyan clinches bronze in men’s 1,000m skating at 2026 Winter Olympics

China’s Ning Zhongyan secured his first Olympic medal on Wednesday, winning bronze in the men’s 1,000 metres speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Skating in pair 12 at the temporary Olympic oval inside the Fiera Milano exhibition centre, the 26-year-old delivered a composed performance, stopping the clock at 1:07.34. His time proved good enough for third after a brief delay in confirming the final standings.

American standout Jordan Stolz claimed gold in an Olympic record 1:06.28, finishing ahead of the Netherlands’ Jenning de Boo, who took silver.

The final rankings were delayed after Dutch skater Joep Wennemars was granted a restart following slight contact with China’s Lian Ziwen. Wennemars was unable to improve on his earlier mark, confirming Ning’s place on the podium.

China’s Ning Zhongyan of China poses with his bronze medal at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games – Photo by Xinhua/Li Jing

The medal represents redemption for Ning after a disappointing campaign at the 2022 Winter Olympics, where he finished fifth in the 1,000m and seventh in the 1,500m.

“After Beijing, I struggled for a long while in remorse,” Ning said. “I spent the past four years working really hard. It all paid off today.”

Since 2023, Ning has trained in the Netherlands under coach Johan de Wit, seeking to refine his technique alongside some of the world’s leading skaters.

He will next compete in the 1,500m on 19 February, an event he considers his strongest discipline, as he targets a second medal in Milan.