Scott Olfindo: From the streets of Macao to the boxing ring

Macao-born Filipino boxer Scott Olfindo is ready to make his long-awaited return to the professional ring on 10 October, when he faces China’s Aofeng Huang at The Encounter 2 in Southorn Stadium, Hong Kong. After six years away from competition, Olfindo is stepping back into the spotlight stronger and more determined than ever to prove himself.

For the 27-year-old fighter, boxing has always been more than a sport – it’s been a teacher and a journey of transformation. Growing up in Macao, he was the kind of kid who couldn’t sit still. He threw himself into every sport he could find – track, basketball, football – but admits that he was a “hot-headed child,” often getting into trouble.

Everything changed when a friend invited him to join a local gym, the Macao Boxing Association. What began as a way to blow off steam quickly turned into a calling. He explained that learning how to box taught him discipline and self-control, and it helped him channel his energy into something meaningful.

Finding focus through the ring

Olfindo (Right) got his hands raised after winning his debut fight back in 2017

Olfindo began boxing at around sixteen, a late start compared to most fighters, but his curiosity and determination helped him catch up quickly. He became fascinated by the technical side of the sport – the strategy, timing, and reading of opponents that separated good boxers from great ones.

“I wasn’t the biggest or the strongest,” he said. “So I had to learn to be smarter. Boxing isn’t just about throwing punches – it’s about thinking ahead.”

His early sessions were far from great. He remembers his first sparring match ending with him exhausted and sick after facing a bigger, more experienced opponent. But rather than discouraging him, the experience fueled his desire to improve.

By 2017, he was ready for professional fights. Competing at 58 kilograms while still in high school, he trained every evening and pushed his limits to make weight. The hard work paid off. “I kind of starved myself, trained, and somehow pulled it off,” he says. He won his debut by knockout, making him one of the “first professional boxers from Macao and probably the first Filipino from the city to reach that level.” That night remains one of his proudest moments.

Rediscovery and return

This was Scott Olfindo’s (Right) second pro win, out of the four he’s been in

Despite his promising start, maintaining momentum proved difficult. Macao’s boxing scene offered few competitions and limited training partners, which made it hard to stay motivated. Then Covid-19 pandemic arrived, shutting down gyms and cutting off travel. Without fights to prepare for, Olfindo stepped away from the sport and focused on earning a living, taking on part-time jobs – including work as a sous chef. He continued training on and off with his sister, but admits his motivation had faded.

“I did other stuff like lifting weights, callisthenics, and street workouts,” he says. “I stopped pursuing boxing because I didn’t think there was a purpose anymore. I felt like I was getting older, it was too late, and Covid held me back. Lifting helped me stay in shape.”

His return to boxing began unexpectedly, through coaching. When gyms reopened, he took a part-time job teaching classes at Warrior Fitness Macau and discovered that he enjoyed it far more than he expected. Coaching gave him a new perspective. It wasn’t just about throwing punches anymore, but about structure and consistency. Over time, that sense of purpose reignited his competitive spirit. Watching his students, including his younger sister, step into the ring brought back the same excitement he once felt before his own fights.

“I took the job not expecting to compete, just to spread the knowledge I knew and share it,” he says. “It ended up becoming something I really love, and a very fulfilling job.”

Today, Olfindo is a full-time coach at Warrior Fitness Macau, where he mentors young fighters and continues to grow in his own craft. As he prepares for Encounter 2, he’s training smarter than ever. When asked if coaching changed how he sees boxing as an athlete, Olfindo said, “Definitely.”

“Back then, if I was punching bags or pads, that was ‘training,’” he says. “Now I understand there’s more to it, and almost everything has to be periodized. At the gym, we hold each other accountable. As a coach, I try to keep them motivated and consistent. That accountability and structure were something I lacked back in the day.”

His routine follows a structured program created by an online strength and conditioning coach, and he’s paying careful attention to nutrition – something he once overlooked. Instead of starving himself to make weight, he’s learned how to balance his diet for energy and performance. His small but dedicated team – his sister and two close friends – train alongside him, pushing each other to stay focused.

What’s next for Macao’s Scott Olfindo?

Scott Olfindo seen locked with his coach in training at the Verano Boxing Club in Hong Kong – Photo by Bryan Garcia

Though he’s fought in Hong Kong before, this upcoming match feels more personal. After years away, he sees it not just as a fight but as a statement – a chance to show that persistence pays off. With a professional record of two wins and two losses, Olfindo hopes to shift the balance in his favour while representing both his gym and his city.

Beyond the ring, boxing has shaped who he is. It taught him to think clearly under pressure and to value patience over impulse. “It’s like chess,” he says. “You can be talented, but without consistency and discipline, you won’t go far.”

Looking ahead, Olfindo hopes to fight a few more times while continuing to coach. Looking back, he’d tell his younger self to simply “stick with it and be patient.” And as fight night approaches, Olfindo knows exactly what he’s fighting for. Not just victory, but a chance to remind others that it’s never too late to start again.