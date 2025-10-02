2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon set for 7 December

The 44th Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon will be held on 7 December, organisers announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

Co-organised by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the event is Macao’s largest annual road race.

Registration opens in two phases. The marathon and half-marathon open for registration on 11 October at 9 am, and the mini-marathon on 12 October at 9 am. Quotas include 1,800 spots for the marathon, 4,800 for the half marathon and 5,400 for the mini marathon.

All races will begin at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, with the marathon and half-marathon starting at 6 am and the mini-marathon at 6:15 am. The main route takes runners across the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, Sai Van Bridge and past the UNESCO-listed A-Ma Temple.

In addition to the race, the organisers will stage the Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival and bring back the popular “Most Creative Costume Award” to enhance the festive atmosphere for participants and visitors.

For more details and registration, visit the Macao Marathon website or download the “Macao International Marathon” mobile app.