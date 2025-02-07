Registration for the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K race opens tomorrow

The annual Sands China Macao International 10K race has been scheduled for 16 March, with registration for the main event set to begin on 8 February from 9 am. In a statement issued yesterday, the Sports Bureau said 7,000 spots were available.

Meanwhile, the roughly 5-kilometre fun run will open for registration on 9 February from 9 am, with 3,000 places on offer. Applicants may sign up via the event website.

Participants will have between 12 and 15 March to collect their bibs and timing chip from the Olympic Sports Centre.

On the day, competitors in both races will start running from Sai Van Lake Square, although the 10-kilometre runners will begin at 7 am, while the fun run participants start at 7:45 am.

The 10-kilometre route will take runners across the Sai Van Bridge. They will then make their way to the Cotai Strip before finishing at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Both races are divided into a male and female category, with the champions of the 10-kilometre division eligible for a cash prize of US$10,000. Those in second and third places will also be given prize money valued at US$5,000 and US$2,500 respectively.

At a press conference yesterday, Wilfred Wong, the executive vice chairman of Sands China, one of the organisers of the competition, said that the five-year-old event had grown into a “much-anticipated large-scale sporting event held every spring.”

The champions of last year’s Macao International 10K were Betty Sigei of Kenya, who completed the female race in 33:53, and David Bett of Kenya, who reached the finishing line in the men’s division with a time of 29:02.