Sports Bureau chief to take up National Games appointment

Pun Weng Kun steps down as the president of the Sports Bureau from today, according to TDM.

The local broadcaster said the move was to enable him to take up an appointment as

coordinator of the preparatory office for the Macao portion of the 15th National Games, which the SAR is co-hosting next year with Hong Kong and Guangdong.

He will also fulfil the same role for the 12th National Games for People with Disabilities and the 9th Special Olympics Games, which likewise take place in 2025.

Pun joined the Macau Civil Service in 1987. With a degree in physical education and sport from the Macau Polytechnic Institute and a PhD in sports pedagogy and training from Beijing Sports University, he was appointed to the Sports Bureau and became its president in February 2016.

Meanwhile, Fu Si Na – currently the director of the Athlete Training and Internship Centre –

has been appointed to the preparatory office in the role of deputy coordinator, TDM says. Fu has degrees in law, public administration and physical education. She joined the Civil Service in 2008.

The appointments were published in Wednesday’s edition of the official Gazette.