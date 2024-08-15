Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Sports

Sports Bureau chief to take up National Games appointment

Pun Weng Kun, who has led the bureau since 2016, is being posted to the local preparatory office for the 15th National Games, which take place in 2025
  • The sports czar will take up a similar role for the 12th National Games for People with Disabilities and the 9th Special Olympics Games

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

15 Aug 2024
Sports Bureau chief to take up National Games appointment
Sports Bureau chief to take up National Games appointment
Pun Weng Kun will be taking a leading role in the organisation of the Macao portion of the 15th National Games, which the SAR is co-hosting with Hong Kong and Guangdong – Photo by Macao Magazine/António Sanmarful

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

15 Aug 2024

UPDATED: 15 Aug 2024, 8:46 am

Pun Weng Kun steps down as the president of the Sports Bureau from today, according to TDM.

The local broadcaster said the move was to enable him to take up an appointment as

coordinator of the preparatory office for the Macao portion of the 15th National Games, which the SAR is co-hosting next year with Hong Kong and Guangdong.

He will also fulfil the same role for the 12th National Games for People with Disabilities and the 9th Special Olympics Games, which likewise take place in 2025. 

[See more: Sports chief defends the switch to Formula Regional racing at the Macau Grand Prix]

Pun joined the Macau Civil Service in 1987. With a degree in physical education and sport from the Macau Polytechnic Institute and a PhD in sports pedagogy and training from Beijing Sports University, he was appointed to the Sports Bureau and became its president in February 2016.

Meanwhile, Fu Si Na – currently the director of the Athlete Training and Internship Centre –

has been appointed to the preparatory office in the role of deputy coordinator, TDM says. Fu has degrees in law, public administration and physical education. She joined the Civil Service in 2008. 

The appointments were published in Wednesday’s edition of the official Gazette.

UPDATED: 15 Aug 2024, 8:46 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend