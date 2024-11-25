National Games cycling test event makes sporting history 

The 2024 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Road Cycling Race, a test event for next November’s National Games, was held across Zhuhai, Macao and Hong Kong yesterday, according to multiple media reports.

Some 67 cyclists, representing 23 teams from the mainland, Macao and Hong Kong, took part in the men’s individual competition, which made history by being the first race staged across the jurisdictions of the mainland and both SARs, and by being the first sporting event on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB).

The 230-kilometre race kicked off with the 160.7-kilometre Zhuhai leg, which began at the Zhuhai Museum at 9 am. This was followed by the 13.5-kilometre Macao leg and a 55.8-kilometre Hong Kong section, which required riding into Hong Kong through the bridge. The competition ended with the participants doing two laps around Hengqin before returning to the Zhuhai Museum.

Inner Mongolia’s Hao Ran was ultimately crowned the champion, with a time of 5 hours 15 minutes 18 seconds. In second place was Miao Chengshuo of Shandong, followed by third place winner, Wang Ruidong of Tianjin.

“This was my first time riding more than 60 kilometres across a sea bridge,” Hao told Xinhua after bagging the top prize. “The side winds on the bridge were tough, but crossing multiple regions made it even more exciting.”

Macao had three representatives join the race – 21-year-old Kam Chin Pok, 18-year-old Cheang Shing Hei and 42-year-old Choi Heng Wa, who was the oldest rider in the competition. Speaking to local media about the race, the three said that being able to take part in the competition was a rare opportunity, giving them the chance to familiarise themselves with the route and prepare for next year’s race.

Because of the event, traffic control measures had to be put in place on the HZMB and the Macao Bridge, which were temporarily closed off yesterday morning.

The 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao between 9 and 21 November 2025. While a substantial portion of the events will take place in Guangdong, Macao will host four competitions, while Hong Kong will be responsible for eight.