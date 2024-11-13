The Macau Grand Prix will continue in the event of a no. 3 typhoon signal

Macao’s premier sporting event will be held in the event of a no. 3 typhoon signal, according to a government announcement.

The races are scheduled to begin on Friday – one day after tropical storm Toraji is expected to pass within 200 kilometres of the territory. Local meteorologists say there is a “high” chance of the no. 3 signal being raised tonight and have not ruled out the possibility of a higher signal.

Under a no. 3 signal, winds with sustained speeds of 41 to 62 kph will buffet Macao and gusts may exceed 110 kph. Motorists are advised to “pay attention to driving safety and strong winds.”

[See more: Signal no. 3 likely today as tropical storm Toraji approaches Macao]

However, officials say that “After consultation with the FIA, the Grand Prix Organizing Committee will continue to conduct the event under typhoon signal No. 3.” Should conditions deteriorate, “appropriate adjustments” will be made “to ensure the safe conduct of the event.”

As a precaution, Grand Prix staff are reinforcing or removing equipment and course fixtures that may be affected by strong winds. Frequent showers are expected with the onset of Toraji, and spectators are also being asked to use raincoats instead of umbrellas in order to keep spectator sightlines unobstructed.



More information can be found at the Macau Grand Prix website or from the event’s mobile app.