Sports

The Macau Grand Prix will continue in the event of a no. 3 typhoon signal

Meteorologists say there is a ‘high’ chance of the signal being hoisted, but race officials say the show will go on
  • Precautions are nonetheless being taken around the Guia Circuit, with fixtures and fittings vulnerable to strong winds being reinforced or removed

13 Nov 2024
Officials say “appropriate adjustments” will be made to the Grand Prix if weather and track conditions deteriorate

13 Nov 2024

Macao’s premier sporting event will be held in the event of a no. 3 typhoon signal, according to a government announcement. 

The races are scheduled to begin on Friday – one day after tropical storm Toraji is expected to pass within 200 kilometres of the territory. Local meteorologists say there is a “high” chance of the no. 3 signal being raised tonight and have not ruled out the possibility of a higher signal.

Under a no. 3 signal, winds with sustained speeds of 41 to 62 kph will buffet Macao and gusts may exceed 110 kph. Motorists are advised to “pay attention to driving safety and strong winds.”

However, officials say that “After consultation with the FIA, the Grand Prix Organizing Committee will continue to conduct the event under typhoon signal No. 3.” Should conditions deteriorate, “appropriate adjustments” will be made “to ensure the safe conduct of the event.”

As a precaution, Grand Prix staff are reinforcing or removing equipment and course fixtures that may be affected by strong winds. Frequent showers are expected with the onset of Toraji, and spectators are also being asked to use raincoats instead of umbrellas in order to keep spectator sightlines unobstructed.

More information can be found at the Macau Grand Prix website or from the event’s mobile app.

