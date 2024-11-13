Signal no. 3 likely today as tropical storm Toraji approaches Macao

There is a “medium to relatively high” chance of typhoon signal no. 3 being hoisted later today as tropical storm Toraji moves nearer to Macao.

According to the latest bulletin from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known as the SMG after its Portuguese initials), Toraji was estimated to be about 370 kilometres southeast of Macao at 8 am. It is forecast to move west-northwest and into the northern part of the South China Sea.

The storm is expected to pass about 200 kilometres south of Macao at some point between tonight and tomorrow. The SMG has not ruled out the possibility of a higher signal, but says the track and intensity of Toraji remain uncertain.

[See more: Global climate change is behind the rise in severe typhoons]

Under the combined influence of Toraji and the prevailing northeast monsoon, winds in Macao are expected to strengthen appreciably. Tides may also be elevated, and there is a “low to medium” chance of a blue storm surge warning, the SMG says, indicating that flooding of up to 50 centimetres above street level may occur in low lying districts.

A no. 3 typhoon signal is issued when winds with sustained speeds of 41 to 62 kph are blowing and gusts may exceed 110 kph. When the signal is raised, members of the public are required to secure their marine vessels; clear drains; ensure that windows, doors and items kept on balconies and rooftops are safe; pay attention to road safety, particularly on bridges; and monitor weather bulletins.

Meteorologists in neighbouring Hong Kong say the no. 3 signal will be raised there between 1 pm and 4 pm today, with gale force winds expected on high ground.