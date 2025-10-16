AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers: Myanmar defeats Macao 7-0 

Myanmar stormed to a commanding 7-0 victory over Macao in Yangon yesterday, keeping its perfect start intact in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers and setting up a decisive Group C clash with Indonesia for top spot.

The hosts wasted no time asserting control, with Shin Thant Phyu Sin Pyone opening the scoring inside two minutes. Pin Myint Yan doubled the lead midway through the first half, before L L Sai Hwal Nan made it three in the 42nd minute.

Macao’s starting 11 line up for photos before match – Photo by Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe

Pin struck again just before halftime, and Khaing Zin Myint added a fifth during stoppage time to leave Macao trailing heavily at the break.

Despite a more organised defensive effort in the second half, Macao struggled to contain Myanmar’s attack. Shin Thant Phyu Sin Pyone completed her hat-trick with two quick goals in the 61st and 64th minutes, sealing an emphatic win that lifted Myanmar level on points with Indonesia.

The result follows Macao’s earlier 2-0 defeat to Indonesia on Monday, where the team showed determination but fell short against the sharper Southeast Asian side.

With Myanmar and Indonesia now both unbeaten, their meeting on Friday promises to decide the group’s winner and the likely qualifier for next year’s finals in China. The top teams from each group will advance to the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup, to be held from 30 April to 17 May 2026, where four sides will then earn berths at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2026.